Sensex ends 519 points higher, Nifty at 10,471

Domestic stock market benchmark indices ended around 1.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, owing to across-the-board buying.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 519 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 35,430 levels, while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,471, up 160 points or 1.55 per cent.

The Indian rupee settled stronger against the US dollar today, ending at 75.65 per dollar

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service on Monday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 and said clashes with China on the border also suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region where countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics.

