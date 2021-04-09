Sensex ends 155 points lower, Nifty below 14,850

Stock market indices ended lower on Friday after a volatile session dragged mainly by banking and energy stocks, as a surge in COVID cases kept investors cautious after some states imposed new restrictions.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 154.89 points or 0.31% to 49,591.32. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.05 points or 0.25% to 14,836.75.

On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Sun Pharma, HUL, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consumer were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, UPL, Tata Steel, UltraTech cement and NTPC led the losses.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee erased some of the intraday losses but ended lower at 74.74 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. It opened 17 paise lower at 74.77 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 74.60 and traded in the range of 74.53-74.97.

