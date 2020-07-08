Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty at 10,786

The benchmark indices were trading in range on Wednesday tracking mixed trade in Asian peers as the continued surge in coronavirus cases weighed on the sentiment.

The gain in banking and auto stocks were capped by losses in the IT, FMCG space.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 50 points at 36,630 levels and the Nifty50 index slipped below the 10,830-mark. IndusInd Bank (up 5%) gained the most among Sensex constituents, followed by Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra (both up 1%).