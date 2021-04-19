Sensex closes 882 points lower, Nifty ends at 14,359

A huge spike in fresh coronavirus infection cases spooked investors on Dalal Street with the benchmark indices ending nearly 2 per cent on Monday.

The Sensex closed at 47,949.42, down 882.61 points, or 1.81%, while the Nifty was at 14,359.45, down 258.40 points, or 1.77%. All sectors, except pharma, closed in the red.

Power Grid, ONGC and banking stocks were among the top drags on the day. Bank Nifty recovered some losses to close 2.4% lower after having tanked over 4% earlier in the day. Among other sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma closed the day with gains.

