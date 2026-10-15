Senior citizen FD: How to open FD online and earn higher returns after retirement

Retirement is a time when how an individual manages finances can change. Now they do not get paid a regular salary and they are paying bills at their home, medical expenses and other financial responsibilities. So, it's crucial for people to ensure that they have regular returns and periodic income when investing. Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizen is a Fixed Deposit made by the senior citizen who has reached the age of 60 years and above. Usually provides an extra interest rate to the rate that can be had by customers under 60. Senior citizens may also have the option to have interest paid out on a regular basis or let the interest build up until the maturity date.

The online application process has facilitated the investment procedure without frequent visits to branches. However, it is important to know the applicable rate, tenure, payout frequency, taxation and premature withdrawal conditions before you Open FD.

Why senior citizens receive higher FD rates?

Senior citizens are commonly given the added benefits of extra interest on fixed deposits by financial institutions. This means that a lot of retired people depend on interest income for carrying out their day-to-day expenses after retirement. As of 2023-10-07, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is offering interest of 8.15% p.a. for senior citizens who hold fixed deposits. Elderly people would benefit directly, as it offers 0.40% more compared to those below sixty years of age. But as interest rates vary, it is better to check.

How can an FD support retirement planning?

A Fixed Deposit offers a predetermined interest rate for the selected tenure. Its return does not move with daily market fluctuations, which can make future income easier to estimate. A Senior Citizen FD can be used in different ways after retirement. Someone who needs regular income may choose periodic interest payouts. Another investor who has sufficient monthly income may prefer the cumulative option and receive the principal and accumulated interest at maturity. Retirees can also divide their savings across deposits with different maturity dates. This is commonly known as FD laddering. Instead of locking the complete amount into one deposit, the investor creates several deposits with different tenures. The arrangement provides access to a portion of the money at regular intervals. The deposit amount should still leave enough money available for emergencies. Medical costs and urgent household expenses can arise unexpectedly, and closing a deposit before maturity may lead to reduced interest.

Choosing the right interest payout option

With the cumulative option, the investment allows interest to be reinvested for the duration of the investment. The interest accumulates along with the initial deposit and earns compounded interest. At the end of the term, both the principal and accumulated interest are usually paid.

Such an option might appeal to a retiree who is saving for a one-time expense. This may be expenses related to home repairs, family celebrations, or planned medical treatment. Because there is no regular interest payment, the retiree would need an alternative way of paying monthly costs.

With non-cumulative schemes, the interest can be paid at fixed intervals- monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or annually, depending on the type of fixed deposit. Like the pension, this option is used to have a regular monthly income to pay recurring monthly expenses.

It is possible that the monthly payment rates are different from the maturity payment rates. Therefore, investors need to check how much tax will be paid on the earnings and obtain their net earnings before choosing the type of option for their fixed deposit. An FD calculator can help approximately calculate the maturity value or periodic payment.

Steps to open an FD online

The online process allows eligible senior citizens to invest from home. Keeping the PAN, Aadhaar details, bank information, and access to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number ready can make verification easier.

Here are the usual steps to book a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit online:

Visit the Website: Go to the Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit page and select Open FD. Verify the Mobile Number: Enter the 10-digit mobile number and confirm the OTP received. Add Investment Details: Enter the deposit amount and select the preferred tenure and payout frequency. Provide Personal Information: Enter the PAN, date of birth, and other requested details. Complete the KYC: Existing customers can confirm or update the available information. New customers can complete KYC using Aadhaar. Review the Declaration: Read the terms carefully before providing consent. Enter Bank Details: Provide the account information required for the investment and future payouts. Complete the Payment: Pay through NetBanking, UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, depending on the available option.

What should retirees check before investing?

Although the interest rate plays a key role in choosing the right deposit, it’s not the only factor to consider. Elderly people are advised to check the bank’s financial situation, credit score, withdrawal policies, service options, and requirements for documentation.

Bajaj Finance FD holds both CRISIL AAA/Stable and ICRA AAA(Stable) ratings meaning that it’s the standard of measuring the bank’s ability to fulfil its financial obligations. However, these ratings should not be perceived as warranties of recovering the invested cash.

The company allows customers to place deposits starting from Rs. 15,000 and choose terms ranging from 12 to 60 months. One should choose a term depending on the possible date of need for cash. One should remember to check the terms for nomination and automatic relationship renewal.

The interest earned on fixed deposits is taxed within an individual’s respective tax regulations. In some cases, tax can be withheld from the deposit right away. Senior citizens should calculate their net profit after taxes have been deducted and seek advice from a tax consultant, if needed.

On-demand closure of deposit relationships is allowed under certain conditions, whereas it can result in lower interest for the investor.

Conclusion

An FD for Senior Citizens guarantees assured returns, as well as a choice of either receiving interest regularly or getting a large sum when the FD matures. Additionally, the higher interest rate can aid in retirement planning.