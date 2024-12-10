New Delhi

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra steps in to replace Shaktikanta Das as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra is an IAS officer of the 1990 Rajasthan cadre with a career spanning over 33 years. His expertise includes finance and taxation.

His appointment, however, comes at a challenging time for the economy.

The headline consumer price index inflation surged to 6.2 per cent in October, exceeding the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. A sharp uptick in food inflation drives this rise. At the same time, economic growth has slowed.

India’s real GDP growth for the second quarter fell to 5.4 per cent, well below the RBI’s estimate of 7 per cent. The RBI’s monetary policy committee has revised its inflation forecast upward to 4.8 per cent and cut the GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from the previous 7.2 per cent.

Malhotra’s immediate priorities will be controlling inflation and supporting growth in a weakening economic environment. The new RBI governor faces a delicate balancing act.

Private consumption and investments have decelerated, even though government spending shows signs of recovery. Economists highlight the near-term outlook is challenging, with downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation.

Beyond inflation control, Sanjay Malhotra will need to focus on financial stability and prudential regulations to protect the banking system from emerging risks.

With India’s foreign exchange reserves witnessing an eight-week decline, and the rupee under pressure from foreign investor outflows, management of the external sector will also be critical. Beyond macroeconomic stability, the RBI’s role in advancing financial system resilience and innovation is paramount.

Sanjay Malhotra inherits the task of strengthening regulations, managing liquidity conditions, and enhancing protection against cyber risks. He will oversee ongoing reforms, including the transition to the expected credit loss regime and revising liquidity coverage ratio norms to adapt to digital banking trends.

Ensuring the financial system remains robust and adaptable will be crucial for sustaining economic confidence and growth.

(With inputs from the agencies)