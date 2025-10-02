Rs 2000 banknotes still legal tender? Here's what the RBI says

After announcing the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes in 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now reported that 98.35 per cent of these notes have been returned. This marks a significant decline in their circulation. When the withdrawal was first announced in May 2023, Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation were valued at Rs 3.56 lakh crore. However, as of September 30, 2025, that figure dropped sharply to Rs 5,8884 crore.

It's important to note that this doesn't mean the Rs 2,000 notes have been demonetized. They continue to be legal tender and remain valid for transactions, debt settlements, and other financial obligations. However, they are being phased out of everyday use.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes were originally introduced in November 2016 to meet the immediate currency requirements following the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The RBI has clarified that the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was always part of the plan, as other denominations became available in sufficient quantities. In fact, the printing of Rs 2,000 notes had already been stopped in 2018-19.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the RBI's FAQs, the Rs 2,000 notes are rarely used in daily transactions, and the current availability of lower denominations is adequate to meet public demand.