Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 units of Classic 350 due to potential brake issue

As a "precautionary measure," Royal Enfield recalled 26,300 Classic 350 motorcycles manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021 owing to a potential brake malfunction.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were notified by Royal Enfield today.

According to a press release from the company, an unusually strong braking stress applied to the rear brake pedal could cause damage to the response bracket.

This could result in exceptional braking noise as well as a possible reduction in braking efficiency in extreme conditions.





According to Royal Enfield, the problem is limited to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 bikes manufactured between September 1, 2021, and December 5, 2021.

To reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm, the Chennai-based manufacturer has decided to recall almost 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake-equipped Classic 350 motorcycles.





Consumers whose motorbike Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the above-mentioned manufacturing period will be contacted by Royal Enfield service teams and local dealerships.

Customers can also check by visiting the official Royal Enfield website, contacting their nearest RE workshop, or calling 1800210007.

"At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and we adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers, " the company said.

