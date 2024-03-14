Paytm addresses workforce reduction speculations amid regulatory scrutiny

Paytm is facing a tumultuous period as its parent company, One 97 Communications, grapples with regulatory scrutiny. Amid speculations of workforce reductions, Paytm's head of communications has addressed concerns to WION, denying any layoff intentions.

Over the past weeks, reports have surfaced regarding One 97 Communications' plans to reduce its workforce across various departments. The move comes as the RBI scrutinises Paytm's payment banks for alleged lapses in due diligence, prompting the fintech unicorn to undergo an annual performance review.

In response to queries regarding potential job cuts, a Paytm spokesperson asserted that the ongoing appraisal cycle is a routine practice. They emphasised that performance assessments might lead to adjustments based on evaluations and role suitability. Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted the company's focus on AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, stating that certain roles and tasks are being redefined to align with growth and cost-efficiency goals.

Despite the company's reassurances, employees have expressed concerns over job security. Some allege being placed on Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) with the possibility of termination thereafter, without severance packages. Reports indicate a surge in employees actively seeking alternative opportunities amid uncertainties surrounding their future at Paytm.