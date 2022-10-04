LIVE | Global recession: Indian IT majors revoke offer letters amid recession fears

Overall, 48 developing nations are seriously susceptible, and 46 developing nations are severely exposed to numerous economic shocks, raising the possibility of a worldwide debt crisis. Photograph: Others
The threat of a global recession hangs over the world. As per an AFP report, overall, 48 developing nations are seriously susceptible, and 46 developing nations are severely exposed to numerous economic shocks, raising the possibility of a worldwide debt crisis.
Oct 04, 2022, 01:52 PM (IST)
As the global economy suffers a slow down and recession fears rear their ugly head, top Indian IT companies like Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have reportedly revoked offer letter given to freshers.
As per an ANI report, the companies had earlier delayed the joining by a few months, but later revoked the joining offers. One of the rejection emails reportedly reads "It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void".
Experts have predicted that India's IT industry will slow down further. In August, as per Naukri.com the industry had a 10 per cent fall in its hiting activity.
Oct 04, 2022, 01:25 PM (IST)
As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Germany could be the first European economy to fall into recession next year. It also said that the threat of recession also hangs over the United States.
Oct 04, 2022, 01:19 PM (IST)
UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that advanced economies' monetary and fiscal policies, risk pushing the world towards global recession and prolonged stagnation, "inflicting worse damage than the financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 shock in 2020".
On Monday, the United Nations encouraged central banks to relax their financial restrictions in order to prevent a global recession. The global organisation said that tight fiscal policies run the risk of plunging the globe into a lengthy stagnation.
Oct 04, 2022, 01:15 PM (IST)
As soaring inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on consumer demand worldwide, for the first time in more than two years Singapore which has an export-led economy witnessed a slump in its manufacturing activity. Experts have warned that this raises the risk of technical recession i.e two straight quarters of negative growth.
Straits Times reports that the decline comes after the country witnessed its second month of contraction in the once booming electronics sector. This sector accounts for 40 per cent of Singapore's industrial output.
The electronics sector's strong performance in the past two years pulled Singapore out of its worst recession in 2020 and had also led its economy to its fastest expansion in more than a decade the next year.
Oct 04, 2022, 12:39 PM (IST)
Oct 04, 2022, 12:20 PM (IST)
Credit Suisse Group AG's attempts to reassure investors about its financial stability backfired as the credit risk indicator for the global bank surged to a record high while its shares hit a new low.
There's talk about the bank going under like Lehman Brothers in the US, which was one of the events that precipitated the global financial crisis of 2007-08.
On Monday, the bank's shares fell by a record 12 per cent in Zurich, and this year alone, they have lost over 60 per cent, the greatest yearly decline in Suisse's record.
