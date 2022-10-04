LIVE | Global recession: Indian IT majors revoke offer letters amid recession fears

As the global economy suffers a slow down and recession fears rear their ugly head, top Indian IT companies like Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have reportedly revoked offer letter given to freshers.

As per an ANI report, the companies had earlier delayed the joining by a few months, but later revoked the joining offers. One of the rejection emails reportedly reads "It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void".

Experts have predicted that India's IT industry will slow down further. In August, as per Naukri.com the industry had a 10 per cent fall in its hiting activity.