/LG Electronics to bring IPO in India: 5 points on South Korean giant's planned offering

South Korean giant LG Electronics' India unit is planning to bring an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 15000 crore, making it the biggest IPO in the Indian stock markets in 2025. LG Electronics is one of the largest sellers of home appliances in the country. It rivals Samsung in India.

Here are 10 things to know about LG's reported IPO plan.

According to reports, LG Electronics is expected to bring the initial public offering during the first half of October, amid the festive season. LG Electronics delayed its IPO till market conditions are ideal. The South Korean giant believes October will be the correct time for the release of the IPO, reported Business Standard. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the country's market regulator, has approved the IPO, it reported, adding that a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) was filed in December 2024. Sebi approved the issue in March. Initially, the IPO was planned in April-May, but was deferred owing to market volatility. The size of the IPO is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore. LG is expected to raise this amount by selling a 15 per cent stake. It will be the largest IPO released this year. LG's plan came after India's stock markets showed signs of recovery after several blows due to the global tariff war started by US President Donald Trump, who also imposed tariffs on India. This year, 30 IPOs have raised Rs 60000 crore from the markets this year. These include HDB Financial Services’ Rs 12,500-crore issue. IPOs worth Rs 70000 crore are expected to be launched this year, including Tata Capital’s Rs 17,200-crore IPO. Groww, Meesho, PhonePe, Boat, WeWork India, Lenskart, Shadowfax, and PhysicsWallah can also raise their IPOs.

