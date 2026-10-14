Kwala Intel brings AI-powered stock research to investors in local languages

AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel has introduced its stock research tool in India, making market analysis more accessible to retail investors and traders. The platform which has served investors in the US markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, lets investors and traders ask questions directly about a stock’s valuation, a company’s growth prospects, or the state of their portfolio in their preferred language.

It is designed to help users understand stocks, assess company valuations and examine investment portfolios through an AI-powered interface.

Available at a subscription price of Rs 199 per month, the tool offers unlimited AI chat access, allowing users to ask questions about individual stocks, business performance, growth prospects and market movements.

The platform simplifies the research process by bringing technical analysis, fundamental research and portfolio-related queries together in one place.

The launch comes at a time when retail investors are increasingly flooded with stock recommendations and trading calls across social media platforms and messaging services.

Kwala Intel aims to offer an alternative by enabling users to explore market-related questions and obtain research-based insights rather than relying on market rumours and unverified tips.

What does Kwala Intel offer?

Kwala Intel functions as an AI-powered research assistant for investors with different levels of market experience. Users can now enter questions about a company or stock and seek explanations relevant to their investment or trading requirements instead of navigating multiple websites, financial reports and charts.

The platform’s features cover three broad areas: technical analysis, fundamental analysis and portfolio research.

For intraday and swing traders, the technical analysis feature is designed to explain chart patterns, technical indicators and price movements. Such information can help traders understand market signals and assess potential trading opportunities, although market conditions can change rapidly and technical indicators do not guarantee outcomes.

For long-term investors, the fundamental analysis feature focuses on areas like a company’s business model, earnings, growth prospects and valuation, factors that are commonly used to assess a company’s financial performance and determine whether its shares warrant further research.

The portfolio research feature allows investors to ask questions about their existing holdings and individual stocks. This can help users examine the performance of companies in which they have already invested.

The platform is also positioned as an option for beginners who find financial terminology, company fundamentals and market indicators difficult to understand. Its AI-led interface makes these subjects more approachable by allowing users to frame questions in conversational language.

How can investors access the tool?

Users can access the platform through its website at kwalaintel.com/in and register or log in through app.kwalaintel.com/in/signin.

After logging in, users can search for a stock or market index and enter questions related to valuation, financial performance, technical indicators or portfolio holdings. They can then review the responses and use the information as part of their broader research process.

The platform's subscription costs Rs 199 per month and includes unlimited AI chat access. This works out to around Rs 3.80 per day when calculated over a 30-day month?

Why does stock research matter for retail traders?

The risks associated with trading, particularly in the futures and options (F&O) segment, remain a significant concern for individual market participants.

According to a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 87.7 per cent of individual traders in the equity derivatives segment incurred losses. The findings underline the risks faced by retail participants who engage in derivatives trading without adequately understanding market movements, leverage and potential losses.

Against this backdrop, tools that make financial information easier to access could help investors develop a more structured approach to research. However, access to AI-generated analysis alone cannot eliminate trading risks or ensure profitable decisions.

Who could benefit from Kwala Intel?

The platform is aimed at a broad range of market participants, including intraday traders seeking explanations of technical indicators, swing traders studying price patterns, long-term investors evaluating company fundamentals and investors looking to review their portfolios.

Beginners may also find the conversational format useful when learning about valuations, earnings and other financial concepts.