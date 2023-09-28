Kia, Hyundai announce massive recall of 3.37 million US vehicles amid fire safety concerns

Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai have jointly initiated a recall of a staggering 3.37 million vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires, prompting vehicle owners to park their cars outside and away from structures until the required repairs are completed.

Kia and Hyundai have taken this step in response to potential safety concerns raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue at hand revolves around internal brake fluid leaks that have the potential to trigger electrical shorts, leading to potential fires. The NHTSA has echoed the automakers' advice, urging vehicle owners to follow their guidance and park their cars outdoors until the essential repairs have been executed.

According to the NHTSA, Hyundai has reported 21 fires and 21 other thermal problems associated with the recall since 2017. On the other hand, Kia has reported at least 10 confirmed fire and melting occurrences. There have been no accidents, injuries, or deaths linked to the recalls, according to either automaker.

The recall issued by Kia America covers an extensive range of models, including Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Sportage, K900, Optima, Soul, Rio, Sorento, and Rondo vehicles. These recalls span various model years from 2010 through 2017. The specific issue pertains to the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU), which may experience an electrical short as a result of brake fluid leaks. This electrical short has the potential to lead to engine compartment fires, whether the vehicle is parked or in motion.

On the other hand, Hyundai's recall affects approximately 1.64 million vehicles, encompassing models like Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, and Santa Fe Sport. These recalls encompass model years from 2011 through 2015. The issues in Hyundai vehicles is linked to the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module, which may internally leak brake fluid and cause an electrical short, subsequently leading to engine compartment fires when the vehicle is stationary or in operation.

Hyundai intends to advise customers to take their cars to a dealer to have the ABS module fuse replaced. According to NHTSA, Kia is still developing a solution. The recall will be announced to owners by the automakers in November.

(With inputs from Reuters)