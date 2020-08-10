Indices trade higher: Sensex holds gains, up 250 points

Benchmark indices erased some of its intraday gains buy still trading higher supported by the pharma, bank, and auto and infra stocks.

Among the benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 250 points to 38,280 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,300 mark. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 5%) were the top Sensex gainers. Meanwhile, Divi's Laboratories surged 15 per cent after the announcement of its June quarter results.

The Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Pharma index, up 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Rupee ended at 74.90 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 74.93/$.



