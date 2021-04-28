India's second COVID-19 wave may impede economic recovery, says S&P

Credit rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India could impede the country`s economic recovery and expose other nations to further waves of outbreaks.



"In addition to the substantial loss of life and significant humanitarian concerns, S&P Global Ratings believes the outbreak poses downside risks to GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions," the rating agency said in a note.



India`s healthcare system has been overwhelmed, with the world`s second most populous country reporting more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past six days and the death toll set to cross 200,000.



S&P, which has a long-term credit rating of `BBB-` on India, just one notch above junk, said it may have to revise its base-case assumption of 11% growth over fiscal 2021/2022, especially if wider containment measures are re-imposed.



S&P expects the consumer retail and airport sectors to have a dragged out recovery with localized lockdowns and curfews in several parts of the country, and said the Indian banking sector continued to face a "high level of systemic risk".



The rating agency noted that the pace and scale of recovery from the second wave of COVID-19 infections will have implications for India`s sovereign credit rating.



The Asia-Pacific region is susceptible to contagion from the highly infectious COVID-19 variants present in India, given the low ratios of vaccination in the region, S&P said.