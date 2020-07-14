India’s passenger vehicle sales slump in June, hit by economic gloom due to lockdowns

India’s domestic car and SUV sales fell by 50% in June compared to the same period last year, owing to the economic slump caused by the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger car sales fell 58% to 55,497 in June from a year ago, while sales of two-wheelers - widely seen as an indicator of the health of the rural economy - fell 39%.

The numbers provide a glimpse into economic activity in Asia’s third-largest economy, which has struggled to compile official figures on key indicators as strict stay-at-home measures to contain the virus affected data collection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fighting the nation’s worst economic downturn in decades, opened up most activities last month in an effort to revive sentiment and growth.



