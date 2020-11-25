Indian stock markets trade higher with Nifty above 13,100

Domestic stock markets opened at record highs on Wednesday following a rally in global markets as coronavirus vaccine hopes and fading uncertainty in US politics boosted sentiment.

The Sensex rose as much as 302 points to its new high of 44,825 while the Nifty rose 91 points to its all-time high of 13,145.85.

ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank are the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries are the most active stocks.

(With inputs from agencies)