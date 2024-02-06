Hyundai's Ambitious Move: Plans $3 billion IPO for the Indian unit

South Korean automaker, Hyundai Motor, is gearing up for a groundbreaking move in the Indian market, eyeing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for its Indian unit.

This is based on a Reuters report.

This potential IPO, slated to be the largest in the country, aims to raise at least $3 billion, sources familiar with the matter reported on Friday.

The move comes as Hyundai intensifies its focus on the Indian market, anticipating increased competition with the impending entry of electric vehicle giant, Tesla.

Early talks and potential valuation

Hyundai Motor India has initiated preliminary discussions regarding the IPO with various banks.

The IPO could potentially value Hyundai's Indian operation at up to $30 billion, more than half of its current market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul.

The announcement triggered a surge in Hyundai's shares, climbing 5 per cent to reach their highest point in nearly three years on Monday.

This valuation would position Hyundai's India unit behind industry counterparts like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India.

"They want to make use of India's IPO boom. India's capital markets have hardly stood out like this before compared to other countries," Reuters quoted one of the sources familiar with the matter.

India's capital market surge and IPO boom

India's stock market, valued at $4 trillion, has emerged as a robust alternative to China, surpassing Hong Kong to become the fourth-largest globally.

With the Nifty 50 index rising by 20 per cent in 2023 and continuing its record-breaking run into 2024, India's capital market has become a focal point for domestic and foreign investments.

The second half of 2023 witnessed a surge in IPOs, a trend anticipated to persist in 2024, driven by expectations of policy stability.

Hyundai's potential IPO aligns with this trend, positioning the company to leverage India's flourishing capital markets.

Hyundai's IPO talks with major investment banks

In its pursuit of an Indian IPO, Hyundai has engaged in discussions with prominent investment banks such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Bank of America.

While formal appointments are yet to be made, these talks reflect Hyundai's commitment to exploring all options for its India business.

Hyundai's move follows a pattern of companies like SoftBank-backed Ola Electric and Swiggy, expected to go public in 2024.

Although there has been no official comment from the mentioned banks, Hyundai's plan is gaining momentum in the financial sector.

Hyundai's India push and competition with Tesla

Hyundai, India's second-largest car maker by sales, has been strategically reinforcing its presence in India and the United States, redirecting focus after scaling back production in China and exiting the Russian market.

Entering India over two decades ago, Hyundai is the only foreign player to have secured a significant market share alongside Maruti Suzuki.

Hyundai's move to go public comes at a crucial juncture as it faces growing competition from domestic players like Tata Motors.

Analysts speculate that the IPO could enhance Hyundai's position against Tesla in the Indian EV market.

"Hyundai's India unit IPO talks come amid Tesla's plan to enter India, and if Hyundai's unit manages to go public in the country, it might help Hyundai better compete with Tesla in the Indian EV market in the future," noted industry analysts.

Future investments in India's EV market

Hyundai has outlined ambitious plans for the Indian market, announcing intentions to invest close to $4 billion over the next decade.

These funds are set for launching new electric vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure, and establishing a battery pack assembly unit.

Notably, part of this investment involves acquiring a former General Motors plant, a strategic move to bolster production capacity in India.