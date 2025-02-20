India’s edtech sector has seen a dramatic shift with the downfall of Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion. While many of its acquired startups crumbled, Great Learning has emerged as a rare survivor, regaining independence and returning to profitability.

Navigating challenges in startup space

Acquired by Byju’s for $600 million in 2021, great learning maintained operational control under its original founders, unlike other acquisitions that were integrated and later collapsed. As Byju’s struggled with mounting debt, it attempted to sell Great Learning in 2023-24, but a failed deal led the edtech firm’s ownership to shift to its founders and Byju’s creditors.



Despite ownership turbulence, great learning expanded globally, serving learners across India, the US, UK, and UAE. The company posted a net profit of $1.5 million in fiscal year 24, with revenue reaching $118 million—50 per cent of which comes from the US market.



What changed? The company leveraged AI to reduce customer acquisition costs and optimise operations, avoiding layoffs while maintaining a 1,700-strong workforce. It also launched AI-powered courses under a new brand, Glaide, offering cost-effective upskilling solutions, particularly in India’s price-sensitive market.



With corporate demand for AI, data science, and machine learning skills rising, Great Learning’s partnerships with top universities like Johns Hopkins and northwestern provide executive education that helps professionals secure significant salary hikes.

The company has no immediate plans for fundraising or an IPO but aims to sustain profitability and expand. As Byju’s crumbles, great learning’s story highlights resilience in India’s evolving edtech space, proving that strategic leadership and adaptability can turn a crisis into an opportunity.

(With inputs from the agencies)