Global Economy LIVE updates (October 19): Asian shares mostly higher, but Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Today, the Sterling gained 0.14 per cent against the greenback to trade at $1.1335. This comes after the currency eased slightly in the previous session.

Currently, the nation is facing several crises with annual inflation likely running at a double digit of 10 per cent last month, which would pressure the Bank of England to hike more aggressively. The UK will report inflation readings for September later in the day.

That would likely pressure the Bank of England to hike more aggressively. The BoE said overnight that it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from November 1. It also mentioned that it would not sell this year any longer-duration gilts.

Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy, at National Australia Bank: "Amid rapidly fluctuating views/market price on what the Bank of England will decide to do with rates on 2 November, a key data point of reference will be today's September UK inflation data."