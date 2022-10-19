Global Economy LIVE updates (October 19): Asian shares mostly higher, but Hong Kong stocks drop at open

People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
WION brings all the latest updates related to the world economy on October 19
Oct 19, 2022, 09:25 AM (IST)
Today, the Sterling gained 0.14 per cent against the greenback to trade at $1.1335. This comes after the currency eased slightly in the previous session.
Currently, the nation is facing several crises with annual inflation likely running at a double digit of 10 per cent last month, which would pressure the Bank of England to hike more aggressively. The UK will report inflation readings for September later in the day.
That would likely pressure the Bank of England to hike more aggressively. The BoE said overnight that it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from November 1. It also mentioned that it would not sell this year any longer-duration gilts.
Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy, at National Australia Bank: "Amid rapidly fluctuating views/market price on what the Bank of England will decide to do with rates on 2 November, a key data point of reference will be today's September UK inflation data."
Oct 19, 2022, 09:14 AM (IST)
On Wednesday, the US dollar was little changed. It was hovered close to the weakest level in almost two weeks.
However, the US dollar hit another fresh 32-year high of 149.34 yen overnight, before stabilising at 149.16.
Oct 19, 2022, 09:09 AM (IST)
Shane Oliver, the chief economist at AMP Capital, said: "While shares have managed to find technical support in recent days and could bounce further... the near-term downside risks for shares remain high."
Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said a quiet week for U.S. data could also see the dollar correction extend a little. "But a core view of not just the Fed, but other central banks hiking into a looming recession should mean that the core dollar bull trend remains intact."
Oct 19, 2022, 08:55 AM (IST)
US S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq futures jumped 1.3 per cent.
On Tuesday, Netflix reported that it gained more than two million subscribers in the recent quarter. The streaming giant also claimed that investors feared that the company was losing paying customers.
But Netflix Inc reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year, sending shares 14 per cent higher in after-hours trading.
Meanwhile, quarterly results from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Lockheed Martin helped US stocks rally. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained one per cent.
Oct 19, 2022, 08:24 AM (IST)
Markets have been impacted immensely due to multiple crises like coronavirus, war, etc. Here are trading updates from around the world:
On Wednesday (October 19) Hong Kong stocks opened with losses. This comes after a positive three-day run-up. Traders are also waiting for the first policy speech by city leader John Lee later today.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.64 per cent, or 108.67 points, to 16,805.91.
Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 per cent, or 7.70 points, to 3,073.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.29 per cent, or 5.86 points, to 1,999.22.