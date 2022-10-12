Global Economy LIVE: Yen falls 146 against dollar, UK economy shrinks 0.3% in August

Banknotes of Japanese yen and US dollar. Photograph: Reuters
Japanese yen falls 146 against the dollar. This is for the first time since August 1998
Russian economy surfs sanctions on the oil boom
Oct 12, 2022, 12:56 PM (IST)
Bank of Korea (BOK) raised interest rates by 50 basis points or 3 per cent as the authorities witness rising inflation in the country, caused by surging US dollars. This recent hike brought total hike rate to 250 points.
Oct 12, 2022, 12:16 PM (IST)
Tokyo stocks ended flat on Wednesday.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.02 percent, or 4.42 points, to end at 26,396.83, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 percent, or 2.24 points, to 1,869.00.
Oct 12, 2022, 12:02 PM (IST)
The official figures released on Wednesday showed that the British economy shrank in August after sluggish growth the previous month.
Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 per cent in August after a downwardly-revised expansion of 0.1 per cent in July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Oct 12, 2022, 11:57 AM (IST)
An attorney for investors suing Credit Suisse told a jury in US court that chats between traders prove the world's largest banks colluded to fix prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013.
Oct 12, 2022, 11:55 AM (IST)
Russia's energy exports seem to be helping the country survive Western sanctions brought on by the onslaught against Ukraine. This comes after claims that the Russian economy may face multiple long-term challenges.
Moscow claims that employment is almost at capacity and that inflation is decreasing, defying the worst predictions of many financial experts.
Oct 12, 2022, 11:49 AM (IST)
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from travelling or spending.
Oct 12, 2022, 11:47 AM (IST)
In the early trade on Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 14 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar as a result of the US dollar's strengthening and persistent outflows of foreign funds.
Oct 12, 2022, 11:27 AM (IST)
On Wednesday (October 12), as traders prepared for US inflation data and its impacts, the dollar reached a new 24-year high versus the yen, moving above levels that had triggered intervention by Japanese officials last month.
In Asian trading, the dollar gained 0.3% to 146.30 yen after reaching a high of 146.35, which has not been reached since August 1998.
Japanese officials staged their first yen-buying intervention since 1998 on Sept. 22, when the yen tumbled to as low as 145.90 per dollar.