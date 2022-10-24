Global economy LIVE updates: China's GDP grows 3.9% in Q3, Hong Kong stocks fall

Global economy LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
The global economy continues to struggle with Asian markets showing a slight downward trend following Xi Jinping securing a third term as Chinese President. On the other hand, banks around the world continue to raise interest rates and buy government bonds in order to control the inflation and keep the impacts of the economic crisis at bay.
Oct 24, 2022, 09:46 AM (IST)
Industrial production rose 6.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, more than August's 4.2 per cent rise and beating the 4.8 per cent forecast from economists.
Oct 24, 2022, 09:24 AM (IST)
China's economy grew 3.9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts. The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts.
Oct 24, 2022, 08:50 AM (IST)
Tokyo stocks opened higher following the slight lead of Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.26 percent, or 337.88 points, at 27,228.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.01 percent, or 19.06 points, to 1,901.04.
Oct 24, 2022, 08:28 AM (IST)
Hong Kong stocks fell by almost four per cent in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to hand key economic positions to loyalists. The Hang Seng Index sank 4.22 percent, or 684.30 points, to 15,526.82, a 13-year low.