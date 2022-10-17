Global Economy LIVE updates | Asia shares slip, but sterling bounces

A man holding an umbrella is silhouetted as he walks in front of an electric monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar and Nikkei share average in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Global Economy updates on October 17:
-Asian stock markets slipped
-Sterling bounces
Oct 17, 2022, 09:52 AM (IST)
'Not concerned about dollar's strength but about rest of the world'
US President Joe Biden commented on the economic turmoil gripping the UK. He called the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' original economic plan saying that it was a mistake.
Oct 17, 2022, 09:25 AM (IST)
Amid growing concerns about financial stability in the United Kingdom, the pound rose. This comes after British Prime Minister Liz Truss replaced her finance minister.
Now, all eyes are on UK bonds now that the Bank of England's (BoE's) emergency buying spree is over. Truss' decision to fire her finance minister might help reassure investors.
Oct 17, 2022, 09:18 AM (IST)
Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors braced for a further, abrupt tightening in financial conditions worldwide, with all the risks of recession reports.
Wall Street's three primary indexes all concluded the day considerably lower on Friday, and Asia did the same on Monday.
With Chinese President Xi Jinping reasserting his support for the zero-Covid strategy of lockdowns over the weekend, which has severely hurt the economy this year.
Hong Kong lost more than one percent of its value and Shanghai also posted a loss. Losses were also reported in Wellington, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Taipei.