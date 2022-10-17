Global Economy LIVE updates | Asia shares slip, but sterling bounces

Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors braced for a further, abrupt tightening in financial conditions worldwide, with all the risks of recession reports.

Wall Street's three primary indexes all concluded the day considerably lower on Friday, and Asia did the same on Monday.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping reasserting his support for the zero-Covid strategy of lockdowns over the weekend, which has severely hurt the economy this year.

Hong Kong lost more than one percent of its value and Shanghai also posted a loss. Losses were also reported in Wellington, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Taipei.