Global economy LIVE | India may set a moderate divestment target for FY24

The Indian government is expected to set a conservative target for the funds it can raise through the disinvestment of state enterprises in fiscal 2024, analysts said.

"We pencil in divestment receipts of 350 billion Indian rupees ($4.30 billion) in 2022/23...For 2023/24, we factor in divestments of 500 billion rupees," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

The Indian government has set a 650 billion rupee divestment target for 2022/23.