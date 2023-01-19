Global economy LIVE | India may set a moderate divestment target for FY24
Follow for updates from the world of economy from across the world
The Indian government is expected to set a conservative target for the funds it can raise through the disinvestment of state enterprises in fiscal 2024, analysts said.
"We pencil in divestment receipts of 350 billion Indian rupees ($4.30 billion) in 2022/23...For 2023/24, we factor in divestments of 500 billion rupees," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.
The Indian government has set a 650 billion rupee divestment target for 2022/23.
The dollar rose broadly on Thursday on the back of growth concerns about the US economy. Meanwhile, the yen rebounded as speculators doubled down on bets that the Bank of Japan would shift away from its yield curve control policy.
"Those weak data really reinforced market concerns about an imminent U.S. recession ... (which) really supported the dollar, and I think that will become a growing narrative in the coming months," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).
Walmart-backed Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $350 million in a funding round. It was led by private equity firm General Atlantic that valued the company at $12 billion.