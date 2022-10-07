Global Economy LIVE | EU leaders turn to gas price caps to end energy crunch

EU flag Photograph: Reuters
Follow this LIVE blog for all the updates from the world of finance.
Oct 07, 2022, 09:06 AM (IST)
Asian stocks have declined extending a global equity slide to a third day, as investors fretted over recession risks amid signs of further aggressive central bank policy tightening.
The dollar and Treasury yields remained elevated after multiple Federal Reserve officials continued to talk up additional rate hikes ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report later in the day, while rising crude oil prices compounded concerns about prolonged inflation.
Oct 07, 2022, 08:21 AM (IST)
European Union leaders will lock horns on Friday over whether and how to cap gas prices, as they attempt to curb a surge in energy prices that threatens to push the 27-nation bloc into recession and disrupt the EU's cherished single market.
The leaders, meeting in Prague for informal talks, are unlikely to come up with concrete measures on Friday, officials said, but should tell their energy and finance ministers which of the several available solutions to pursue further.