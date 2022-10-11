Global economy LIVE | Bank of England widens bond purchases over market turmoil

Bank of England Photograph: Reuters
The global economic environment has taken a significant hit in recent times with global conflicts and the resultant recession fears have led to economic crises all around the world. With most economies experiencing turbulent times, institutions like the Bank of England have been trying to implement preventive measures.
WION will be keeping track of global markets, stock market situations, and more.
Oct 11, 2022, 04:54 PM (IST)
Global economic output contracted for a second straight month in September, adding to signs that businesses around the world are reporting the toughest conditions outside of pandemic lockdowns since the global financial crisis.
Oct 11, 2022, 04:36 PM (IST)
World stocks headed back towards their lowest levels in almost two years on Tuesday, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and China stepping up pandemic measures. There was a modest respite for Britain’s battered bond market after the Bank of England said it would start purchasing inflation-linked debt.
Oct 11, 2022, 04:19 PM (IST)
The Bank of England (BoE) has announced that they will be buying more and more government bonds in an attempt to stablise the British economy. The decision was taken after the institution issued a fresh warning of a "material risk" to financial stability. The UK market has been extremely unstable since the announcement of the recent tax cuts by the government.