/Export boost: Elitecon International $97 million deal strengthens India’s presence in Middle East FMCG markets

Elitecon International has signed a $97.35 million (INR 8.75 billion) multi-year export deal, marking one of the most major recent export wins in India’s FMCG–tobacco segment. Spanning two years, the mandate represents a substantial foreign exchange inflow and reinforces Elitecon’s position as a leading Indian exporter of value-added consumer products. Beyond being a corporate milestone, the agreement reflects India’s growing manufacturing maturity and its increasing ability to supply global markets with finished, branded FMCG offerings at scale, rather than remaining confined to raw or intermediary exports.

The export mandate also deepens India’s economic engagement with Middle Eastern markets, particularly the UAE, and aligns with the broader momentum of CEPA-led trade cooperation between the two regions. By supplying finished FMCG–tobacco products across multiple categories, Elitecon strengthens India’s standing as a competitive, reliable manufacturing hub for consumer goods. The agreement expands Elitecon’s branded footprint across international markets, with brands such as Kingsman, 7Leaf, Elante, The Elite One, Quad One, Al Noor, Al Sabha and Spark gaining increased visibility and shelf presence overseas.

With exports to more than 50 countries, Elitecon’s global manufacturing scale and export-ready infrastructure underpin long-term buyer confidence in its delivery, quality and process capabilities. The multi-year visibility of demand enables improved production planning, higher manufacturing utilisation and operational efficiencies across export cycles. At the same time, the execution of the mandate activates multiple layers of India’s industrial value chain, spanning manufacturing, blending and formulation, packaging, warehousing, inland logistics, freight operations, port handling and maritime shipping.