Expert voice | Empowering women in deeptech: strategies for a more equitable future

In the ever-evolving landscape of deep tech, it is estimated that 43% of STEM graduates in India are female – one of the highest percentages globally. However, their representation in STEM jobs within the country is staggeringly low, settling at just 14%. The underrepresentation of women remains a significant challenge. The concern is not merely about inequality, but also the resultant obstruction of the broader journey of innovation and progress. A multitude of factors, including the gender pay gap, unequal access to opportunities, and gender-based stereotypes and biases, have contributed to this disparity.



The need for increased involvement of women professionals and leaders in deep tech assumes even greater urgency in the context of our current AI boom. A study by the Stanford Social Innovation Review examined 133 AI systems across sectors and revealed that as many as 44.2% of these systems exhibited gender bias. This alarming finding underscores how female participation in the sector, especially when it comes to tasks such as AI model training, is critical for designing systems that ensure truly equitable outcomes.



Conscious inclusion, not neutrality



Gender equity cannot be achieved passively; but requires conscious efforts to recognize and resolve biases. This shift in perspective can be achieved when organizations, as well as society at large, play an active role in supporting diversity and inclusion.



One approach that can add value is curating L&D programs tailored for women to bridge the gender gap in tech and create environments where women can contribute meaningfully to AI development. Additionally, active efforts to recruit and promote more women, through rooting out biases in hiring and evaluation processes, will go a long way towards creating a conducive environment for female professionals to thrive.



Co-creation of technology



Imagine a world where technology is not just created for everyone but by everyone. This is the essence of co-creation. Involving women in the design, development, and implementation of technology solutions is not just about ‘ticking a box’; but recognizing the diverse needs, perspectives, and experiences of women and harnessing them to create more inclusive and equitable technological solutions.



Across a wide range of sectors – be it healthcare, finance, education, or transportation - including women’s perspectives in the design and development of systems, results in solutions that better meet the needs of all stakeholders, regardless of gender.



Mentorship programmes



Effective mentorship programmes empower experienced leaders to become guiding lights for aspiring professionals. Beyond mere knowledge-sharing, these programs endeavor to inspire younger generations of professionals. When women see other women thriving in tech leadership roles, it instills a sense of self-belief and confidence that drives them to pursue their paths to excellence.



Consider being able to engage with a successful woman in tech leadership—a trailblazer who has walked the path you're on and overcome gender-specific challenges you face. With strong mentors by their side, women can navigate the twists and turns in their tech careers with courage and resilience, knowing that they are not alone on this journey.



Leadership development



Dedicated leadership development programs for women can play a key role in addressing the gender gap at the very top of organizations. These programs offer a targeted approach to skill-building, focusing on the unique challenges that women face in the industry and the skills and tools they need to overcome these obstacles and rise to leadership positions.



Coaching and guidance from experienced female leaders as part of these programs will be invaluable, as they keenly understand the nuances of navigating the tech landscape as a woman.



Flexible learning opportunities



Flexible learning opportunities are a powerful tool for empowering women in the workplace, giving them the ability to further educate and upskill themselves without having to compromise on time with their families, or other personal commitments.



This opens doors to exciting new possibilities for women professionals, while helping them stay ahead of the curve. Online courses that can be attended at their convenience, or part-time learning programs that can be juggled with other work responsibilities, can serve as a significant enabling factor for aspiring female leaders.



Employee resource groups



Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focused on gender-related issues are invaluable platforms for women to make their voices heard. It gives them an opportunity to actively participate in shaping policies and initiatives that directly impact their lives and careers.



For instance, an ERG focused on childcare services may collaborate with HR to advocate for the implementation of on-site childcare facilities or flexible work arrangements to accommodate working parents. Through open dialogue and collaboration, ERG members can identify common challenges and work together to develop solutions that benefit all women across the organization.



Towards a more equitable deeptech landscape



Looking to the future of deeptech, the endeavour should be to evolve a new paradigm where gender biases are not ignored, but rather recognized and actively mitigated. At the heart of this goal lies the realization that true innovation thrives on diversity. Bringing greater numbers of women on board will unlock fresh insights and perspectives within organizations, paving the way for unparalleled advancements. L&D strategies, and other interventions, tailored to address the unique challenges and concerns of women in the sector will empower them to play their part in shaping a more equitable, technology-driven future for all.

