Expert Voice | E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Inspiring Inclusion in Smaller Cities

In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, women have emerged as transformative forces, reshaping industries and challenging conventions with innovation, resilience, and unwavering determination. From bustling metropolises to quaint towns, their ventures span diverse sectors: fashion, arts and crafts, home decor, food, and nutrition. These pioneering women aren't just building businesses; they are crafting legacies, breaking barriers, and inspiring future generations.

Fuelled by the digital revolution and a growing desire for economic independence, women entrepreneurs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India are breaking barriers and creating a new narrative of business ownership. The transformation is partly driven by e-commerce platforms offering a level playing field and a gateway to a national, even global, audience.

This digital space provides flexibility and scalability, allowing entrepreneurs to adjust to changing market conditions and reach a diverse international audience. E-commerce transcends societal norms and limited mobility, particularly benefiting women who can now work from home, balance household duties, and achieve financial independence.

This flexibility is especially critical in rural areas where women often bear heavier household responsibilities. The government is also crucial in laying the groundwork for this change. Schemes like LakhpatiDidi, BetiBachaoBetiPadhao, and NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform further foster education, financial inclusion, and digital literacy - creating a fertile ground for women to take charge.

Once you start searching for them, you may find countless stories of grit and resilience. One such story is of JugaadCrafts, led by Dr Parul Bhatnagar, who embodies a vision that transcends commerce, a testament to the transformative power of education and community development.

Founded on principles of empowerment and sustainability, JugaadCrafts provides livelihoods to artisans and celebrates India's rich heritage. Drawing inspiration from the 'Quantum Jugad' concept christened by the ex-Director of DEI, who stated that students should become job enablers and not job seekers, she embarked on a mission to uplift artisans across India.