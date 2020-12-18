Domestic stock market indices slip after hitting new high

Sensex and Nifty opened at record highs led by IT heavyweights but soon slipped under slight pressure in Friday's early trade in their opening deals, with the Sensex hitting 47,000 level for the first time ever.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 100 points at 46,799, after hitting an intra-day high of 47,026. The broader Nifty50 index fell below the 13,750-mark.



IT stocks lead the way for the gainers, with HCL Tech and Infosys (both up 2%) being the top gainers, followed by TCS and Tech Mahindra (both up 1%).

The Nifty sectoral indices were mixed, with the Nifty IT index, up 2 per cent, leading the list of gainers.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

