Cryptocurrency 'Ether' rises to new record high

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up about 3.0 per cent at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7 per cent at $57,109.40 and about 12 per cent below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.