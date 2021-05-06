Cryptocurrency 'Ether' rises to new record high

Reuters
Washington Published: May 06, 2021, 09:41 PM(IST)

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken February 19, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )

Ether was last up about 3.0 per cent at $3,568.92

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up about 3.0 per cent at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7 per cent at $57,109.40 and about 12 per cent below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.

