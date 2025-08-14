Chinese investors pivot to Indonesia amid escalating US-China trade tensions

Chinese investors are increasingly funnelling capital into Indonesia to sidestep high US tariffs on Chinese goods, with inflows from China and Hong Kong rising 6.5 per cent year-on-year to $8.2 billion in the first half of 2025. The shift comes as the US maintains tariff rates exceeding 30 per cent on Chinese imports, while Indonesian exports face a comparatively lower 19 per cent rate, on par with Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and just below Vietnam’s 20 per cent.

Reutersreported that Jakarta-based Gao Xiaoyu, founder of PT Yard Zeal Indonesia, has seen a surge in calls from Chinese enterprises eager to establish operations in the country. “We have meetings from morning till night,” Gao said, noting that demand for industrial real estate has pushed up warehouse and property prices by 15 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2025, marking the fastest rise in two decades.

West Java’s sprawling Subang Smartpolitan industrial park has been inundated with enquiries from Chinese manufacturers, ranging from toy makers and textile firms to electric vehicle producers. The province’s proximity to the Patimban deep-sea port is a key draw for investors seeking quick market access.

Economic growth and market potential draw foreign capital

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy and the world’s fourth most populous nation, expanded by 5.12 per cent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly two years, fuelled by robust household spending, which accounts for over half of GDP. For Chinese firms, Indonesia offers not only a production base but also a consumer market of more than 270 million people.

“If you can establish a strong business presence in Indonesia, you’ve essentially captured half of the Southeast Asian market,” said Zhang Chao, a Chinese motorcycle headlight manufacturer who has seen profit margins in Indonesia reach 20-30 per cent, compared to as low as 3 per cent in China.

Mira Arifin, Indonesia country head at Bank of America, cited the country’s young, skilled workforce and favourable demographics as factors encouraging rapid scale-up by foreign investors.

Opportunities tempered by structural and geopolitical risks

Despite the optimism, significant hurdles remain. Investors point to Indonesia’s bureaucratic red tape, incomplete industrial supply chains, and infrastructure gaps. There are also domestic concerns about the over-reliance on Chinese investment in strategic sectors such as nickel, where China controls around 75 per cent of smelting capacity. President Prabowo Subianto has strengthened ties with Beijing, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2024 and hosting Premier Li Qiang in May. However, his recent trip to Washington underscores Jakarta’s balancing act between China and the US.

The global trade environment remains volatile. Although Washington and Beijing have extended a 90-day tariff pause, uncertainty persists, with US President Donald Trump threatening to double tariffs on Indian exports. Analysts warn that global supply chains are undergoing significant realignment, with Indonesia emerging as a prime beneficiary, provided it can address regulatory and logistical constraints. As Chinese firms race to secure land and facilities, Indonesia’s challenge will be to convert this wave of interest into sustainable, long-term economic gains without compromising strategic autonomy.