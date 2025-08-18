China’s capital outflows hit record high after market liberalisation push

China’s capital outflows hit a record $58.3 billion in July as regulatory easing fuelled demand for overseas assets through Bond Connect and Stock Connect. Unlike the panic-driven flight of 2015–16, flows are structured and tolerated by Beijing as part of its yuan globalisation push.
China’s capital outflows accelerated sharply in July, reaching a record high as investors seized new opportunities to diversify overseas. According to Bloomberg, domestic banks transferred a net $58.3 billion on behalf of clients for securities investments, the largest monthly outflow since records began in 2010.
The surge was fuelled by mainland demand for Hong Kong stocks and bonds, alongside the July expansion of the Southbound Bond Connect, which allows more offshore debt investments. At the same time, foreign funds continued to cut back holdings of Chinese government bonds, citing weaker returns compared to global alternatives.
China appears willing to absorb some capital outflows this year, as it uses a weak-dollar environment to cautiously liberalise its capital account. In June, regulators raised quotas for approved institutions to invest abroad for the first time in over a year, a move that supports the yuan’s long-term globalisation.
Analysts say the current outflows differ from the destabilising 2015–16 capital flight, when fears of a yuan devaluation sparked sharp market turmoil. This time, flows are more structured and largely channelled into regulated programmes like Bond Connect and Stock Connect.
China’s rising capital outflows
|Month (2025)
|Net Capital Outflow via Banks
|March
|$32.1 billion
|April
|$28.4 billion
|May
|$36.7 billion
|June
|$41.5 billion
|July
|$58.3 billion (record high)
(Source: Data accumulated by Bloomberg)
The table highlights how July marked a sharp acceleration in outflows, nearly doubling from March levels. While earlier months saw steady increases tied to equity purchases, the July spike was directly linked to regulatory easing through the Bond Connect scheme.
For Beijing, the challenge will be balancing liberalisation with financial stability. While capital outflows are part of a deliberate strategy to globalise the yuan, persistent foreign selling of Chinese bonds could put pressure on liquidity and the exchange rate.
Still, with July’s record number driven by structured channels rather than panic selling, policymakers appear comfortable with the trend, at least for now.
(With inputs from the agencies)