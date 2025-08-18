China’s capital outflows hit record high after market liberalisation push

China’s capital outflows accelerated sharply in July, reaching a record high as investors seized new opportunities to diversify overseas. According to Bloomberg, domestic banks transferred a net $58.3 billion on behalf of clients for securities investments, the largest monthly outflow since records began in 2010.

The surge was fuelled by mainland demand for Hong Kong stocks and bonds, alongside the July expansion of the Southbound Bond Connect, which allows more offshore debt investments. At the same time, foreign funds continued to cut back holdings of Chinese government bonds, citing weaker returns compared to global alternatives.

Beijing tolerates managed outflows

China appears willing to absorb some capital outflows this year, as it uses a weak-dollar environment to cautiously liberalise its capital account. In June, regulators raised quotas for approved institutions to invest abroad for the first time in over a year, a move that supports the yuan’s long-term globalisation.

Analysts say the current outflows differ from the destabilising 2015–16 capital flight, when fears of a yuan devaluation sparked sharp market turmoil. This time, flows are more structured and largely channelled into regulated programmes like Bond Connect and Stock Connect.

China’s rising capital outflows

Month (2025) Net Capital Outflow via Banks March $32.1 billion April $28.4 billion May $36.7 billion June $41.5 billion July $58.3 billion (record high)

(Source: Data accumulated by Bloomberg)

The table highlights how July marked a sharp acceleration in outflows, nearly doubling from March levels. While earlier months saw steady increases tied to equity purchases, the July spike was directly linked to regulatory easing through the Bond Connect scheme.

What it means?

For Beijing, the challenge will be balancing liberalisation with financial stability. While capital outflows are part of a deliberate strategy to globalise the yuan, persistent foreign selling of Chinese bonds could put pressure on liquidity and the exchange rate.

Still, with July’s record number driven by structured channels rather than panic selling, policymakers appear comfortable with the trend, at least for now.