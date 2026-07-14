China's $110-billion AI pharma boom could redefine the future of medicine

China is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of global drug innovation, and artificial intelligence is emerging as the key lever that could tilt dominance in its favour. After cross-border deals for innovative drugs touched a record $110 billion in the first half of 2026, China's pharmaceutical sector is rapidly pivoting toward AI-driven drug discovery to sustain momentum. The shift signals a deeper transformation, from being a fast follower to becoming a global leader in cutting-edge therapies.

Also read | How long before sun destroys the Earth? Scientists may have discovered the planet's 'expiry date'

China already accounts for roughly 30 per cent of all new drugs under development worldwide, placing it behind only the US

More significantly, deal activity is accelerating. By the end of June, 81 transactions had been completed; that is nearly 80 per cent of last year’s total. It spans high-value therapeutic areas such as oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology and neurology. Global buyers, particularly from the US and Europe, continue to actively partner with Chinese firms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The latest collaborations highlight how AI is reshaping the innovation pipeline. Domestic companies are leveraging proprietary platforms to design molecules, simulate patient responses and optimise early-stage testing. Partnerships with global pharmaceutical majors are increasingly structured around milestone-based payouts that could run into billions of dollars.

AI is enabling faster and more precise drug development by reducing reliance on traditional trial-and-error methods. Virtual modelling, predictive analytics and data-driven insights are helping companies refine candidates earlier, potentially lowering costs and shortening timelines.