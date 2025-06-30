Canada rescinds tax hitting US tech firms: govt

Canada said Sunday it will rescind taxes impacting US tech firms in hopes of reaching a trade agreement with Washington, after US President Donald Trump called off talks with Ottawa in retaliation for the levy.

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne "announced today that Canada would rescind the Digital Services Tax (DST) in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States," a government statement said.

It added that Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "have agreed that parties will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025."