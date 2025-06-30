Canada rescinds tax hitting US tech firms: govt

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne "announced today that Canada would rescind the Digital Services Tax (DST) in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States," a government statement said.
Canada said Sunday it will rescind taxes impacting US tech firms in hopes of reaching a trade agreement with Washington, after US President Donald Trump called off talks with Ottawa in retaliation for the levy.
It added that Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "have agreed that parties will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025."
