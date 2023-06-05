Byju's test-prep division Aakash to launch an IPO in mid-2024

Byju's, India's billion-dollar ed-tech company, is all set to hit the market with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its test preparation division Aakash, a Moneycontrol report said on Monday.

According to the report, Aakash is likely to go public by mid-2024 and Byju's, its parent company, board has given the nod to start the IPO process.

The development comes on the same day as the deadline for India's most valuable start-up to pay a quarterly interest of nearly $40 million on a $1.2 billion loan.

Byju's had bought Aakash, a test preparation platform, for $950 million in April 2021. In the last two years, the company has recorded a three-fold jump in revenue.

"The upcoming IPO will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash's infrastructure, broaden its reach, and extend high-quality test-prep education to a larger number of students across the nation," various media reports quoted the company as saying.

Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) revenue is on track to reach Rs 4,000 crore (approximately $500 million) with an EBITDA (operational profit) of Rs 900 crore (approximately $110 million) in the fiscal year 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

Aakash has over 325 centres currently serving more than 4,00,000 students across the country.

According to Ken Research, test-preparation market revenues are predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent over 2020-2025, led by the online test preparation segment which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 42.3 per cent over the same duration.