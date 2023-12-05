Barclay family reclaims Telegraph newspaper after Abu Dhabi aids with debt repayment

The Barclay family has successfully regained control of the influential Telegraph newspaper in the UK, following a collaboration with Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI. According to Reuters, twin brothers David and Frederick Barclay, who purchased the newspaper in 2004, played a crucial role in this ownership saga.

David's death in 2021 saw his son taking over management of his former assets. The family managed to repay the 1.2-billion-pound debt to Lloyds Bank, securing the newspaper and the Spectator political magazine.

Government intervention casts doubt on transfer

While the Barclay family celebrated their successful bid to regain control, a proposed transfer of the newspaper to RedBird IMI now faces uncertainty. The British government intervened last week, officially blocking the move and initiating an investigation into whether any takeover would impede freedom of expression under the new owner.

Reuters cited Media Secretary Lucy Frazer, who expressed the need for examinations by competition and media regulators, stating, "With the UAE's increasingly influential position...the risk for interference in Britain's national conversation seems self-evident if the acquisition is allowed to go ahead."

Battle for right-leaning titles

The battle for the right-leaning newspaper and the Spectator political magazine intensified earlier this year when Lloyds took control of the titles. Eager to regain control of media outlets closely read by the governing Conservative Party, the Barclay family joined forces with RedBird IMI to pay off the debt.

The urgency was heightened as they faced a Monday deadline, and a court hearing loomed, threatening to proceed with an auction if the funds were not delivered. KBW banking analyst Ed Firth views the repayment as a "great outcome" for Lloyds, anticipating it will mean a higher pay-out for shareholders in February.

RedBird IMI's ambitious plan thwarted

Under the initial plan, RedBird IMI was poised to swiftly gain control of the assets through a debt-for-equity swap. However, the government's intervention halted this process, casting doubts on the future ownership structure of the Telegraph. RedBird IMI, led by former CNN executive Jeff Zucker and backed by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, was the financial powerhouse behind this high-stakes financial manoeuvre.

Interest from potential buyers and financial implications

The planned auction had attracted interest from potential buyers, including DMGT, Mediahuis, and notable individuals like Paul Marshall and Daniel Kretinsky. Despite the initial estimate suggesting a value of up to 600 million pounds, KBW banking analyst Ed Firth views the repayment as a "great outcome" for Lloyds. This successful resolution is expected to translate into a higher pay-out for shareholders in February, as Lloyds anticipates writing back more than 500 million pounds on the value of the loans.

