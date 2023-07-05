Australia's central bank holds interest rate amid inflation concerns

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday decided to keep the current interest rate unchanged as it assessed the impact of past rate hikes; however, it cautioned that further tightening might be necessary in order to manage inflation effectively.

The decision was taken after a series of aggressive tightening measures by the central bank to curb inflation, which marked a pivotal moment. The decision taken to control escalating inflation rates has raised concerns, prompting discussion among experts and economists.

The RBA cash rate is currently standing at an 11-year high of 4.10 percent and has seen a cumulative increase of 400 basis points since May of the previous year. The rapid and unprecedented cycle aims to strike a balance between supply and demand, ensuring a more sustainable economic equilibrium.

However, the uncertainties around the economic outlook, particularly in relation to household consumption and the global economy scene, have prompted the RBA to take pause and assess the state of the country's economy.