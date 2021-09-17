Attempt to mislead big investors? Proxy advisory firm IiAS, Yes Bank's intentions under the spotlight in Dish TV matter

There are many points that raise suspicions on the moves and intentions of Yes Bank and IiAS in the case of Dish TV. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Yes Bank and proxy advice firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) are now deeply embroiled in the issues they have raised. Both companies are facing severe market issues regarding the hidden goals and nefarious motives behind their actions.
In the aftermath of the recent moves by Yes Bank against Dish TV, news headlines about Yes Bank and Dish TV have been in the spotlight in the markets over the previous several days.
Yes Bank has requested that new directors be appointed to Dish TV, including one who was under SEBI investigation for selective disclosure and had to settle the matter after paying a large sum of money.
Yes Bank and proxy advice firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) are now deeply embroiled in the issues they have raised.
Both companies are facing severe market issues regarding the hidden goals and nefarious motives behind their actions.
Here are some:
प्रॉक्सी एडवाइजरी फर्म IiAS क्या किसी कॉरपोरेट घराने के इशारे पर कर रही काम?— Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) September 17, 2021
कॉरपोरेट गवर्नेंस पर इतना पक्षपात क्यों?
यस बैंक के प्रस्तावित नॉमिनी के खिलाफ SEBI का ऑर्डर, उस पर IiAS चुप क्यों? IiAS और यस बैंक से सवाल।#DishTV #YesBank @AnilSinghvi_ @BrajeshKMZee @SwatiKJain pic.twitter.com/Gu9kULqxs0
There are numerous reasons to be suspicious about Yes Bank's and IiAS's actions and intentions in the Dish TV case.
There appears to be a plan in place to raise investor worries, but such a move might jeopardise the proxy firm's credibility.
Yes Bank and IiAS were contacted by Zee Media for comment, but no answer was received at the time of publication of this report.