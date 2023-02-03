Adani Group crisis LIVE: Adani made scheduled US bond payments, to release credit report Friday
Story highlights
About 10 days after a US research firm published a scathing report on market credentials of energy-to-ports conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, the Adani Group continues to battle its worst crisis in recent history. The brutal stock rout in Gautam Adani's companies continues, erasing half of group's value since January 24, 2023. With a drop of nearly 23 per cent on Thursday, the Adani Group's shares were at their lowest since March last year. Once ranked number 2 among the world’s wealthiest, Gautam Adani has tumbled to number 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
About 10 days after a US research firm published a scathing report on market credentials of energy-to-ports conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, the Adani Group continues to battle its worst crisis in recent history. The brutal stock rout in Gautam Adani's companies continues, erasing half of group's value since January 24, 2023. With a drop of nearly 23 per cent on Thursday, the Adani Group's shares were at their lowest since March last year. Once ranked number 2 among the world’s wealthiest, Gautam Adani has tumbled to number 21 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani Enterprises shares fell 10 per cent as the market s open, while the trading of Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission were suspended.
Trading in Adani Enterprises later resumed, only for them to immediately fall another five percent, triggering another halt.
After a "media & stakeholder analysis", Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises has been removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The removal will go in effect starting February 7.
Adani Group entities made scheduled coupon payments on outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, a bondholder and a source with direct knowledge of the Indian conglomerate's strategy was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Billionaire Gautam Adani is reportedly in talks with creditors to prepay some loans in a bid to restore confidence in his business empire, Bloomberg reported. The Group's dollar bonds continued to rally on Friday.