$100 billion wiped out: How AI hardware boom just crushed IBM

On June 2nd, IBM (International Business Machines) was riding high, up 13 per cent for the year, trading at record levels. It looked like proof that legacy tech could still win in the AI race. But 42 days later, that story collapsed.

IBM shares crashed 25 per cent on Tuesday to mark the steepest single-day plunge since the stock started trading in 1968.

The stock is now down roughly 35 per cent from its June peak and over $100 billion in market value, gone. The trigger: a preliminary earnings warning, released eight days ahead of schedule.

IBM projected adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share against Wall Street's $3.01 estimate, on revenue of $17.2 billion versus expectations of $17.86 billion. Small miss on paper, but a massive market reaction.

The real story is what's underneath.