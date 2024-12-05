UK

Preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed UK new car registrations fell 1.9 per cent in November, with a total of 153,610 sold. Despite the spike in electric vehicle sales, the decline is related to a waning demand among private buyers while the wider automotive market is challenged.

EV Sales Surge Amid Discounts

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales bolstered their upward momentum, up 58 percent in November and record the eleventh consecutive month of growth. In November, BEVs made up 25 percent of the market share, surpassing the government’s target for that month. On the flip side, a key driver of this growth were discounts and incentives to meet Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) requirements.

The ZEV mandate was introduced as part of the UK’s climate strategy, mandating that automakers sell a greater percentage of EVs or else face fines for non-compliance. The mandate is aimed at accelerating the transition to cleaner vehicles, but automakers have questioned its feasibility, arguing that there is not enough consumer demand and the possibility of factory closures and job losses.

According to Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of EVs at Deloitte: "We believe that a pragmatic approach to the ZEV mandate and incentives for manufacturers and consumers will help to drive electric vehicle uptake." Economic factors blackchristmasonlinecasino.com reviews like consumer confidence, inflation and interest rates will also continue to affect purchasing decisions, he added.

Market Outlook and Policy Adjustments

In response to industry concerns, in November the UK government said it would reconsider the implementation of the ZEV mandate. In the meantime, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ October budget, which came into force in April 2025, implemented measures like reduced first-year taxes on zero emisison vehicles, to increase the adoption of electric cars.

However, SMMT observes that the industry does not meet the 2024 yearly mandate, which is 22%, due to the target having been exceeded in November.

The dual trends of growing EV sales and declining overall car registrations underscore the challenges automakers face in balancing policy requirements with consumer behavior in a volatile economic environment.