Delhi, India

India's largest airline IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) has filed a trademark infringement case against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited over the use of the term '6E' in its recently launched electric car - BE 6e. The lawsuit filed in the Delhi High Court raises concerns that '6E' is a key part of IndiGo's branding and is used as its callsign and service names like 6E Prime and 6E Flex. The airline had registered the trademark '6E Link' in 2015 for various uses, including advertising and airline services.

Mahindra recently introduced its new electric vehicle brand, called BE, under which it launched the first product - 6e. In response to the lawsuit filed by IndiGo, Mahindra has released a statement with an aim to find a cordial solution. "(We have) applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e” a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is “BE 6e,” not the standalone “6E.” It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness," the company said in an official statement.

Further, the company has taken up the matter directly with the airline to settle the issue in a friendly way. "We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution," the company said.

Mahindra's BE 6e Electric Origin EV was launched in Chennai on November 24 at an introductory starting price of INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), alongside the XEV 9e electric SUV. Both these vehicles will roll out in a phased manner in the latter part of January 2025 while deliveries are expected to commence from the end of February or early March 2025.