New Delhi, India

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Xpulse 200 4V Dakar Edition, a special edition of the motorcycle to commemorate its first Indian manufacturer team to grab a podium spot at the 2024 Dakar Rally. The bike is available in only the Pro Variant and can be booked for INR 10,000. Based on the legendary rally, the limited edition motorcycle honors riders Ross Branch’s exceptional performance, echoing endurance, precision and high-tech innovation.

Xpulse 200 4V Dakar Edition is based on Xpulse Pro and comes with a taste of Dakar in terms of aesthetics and performance capabilities. Hero also becomes Dakar Rally’s official partner and the brand will be able to bring out and sell Hero branded Dakar motorcycles in India in association with a three year deal.

Hero MotoCorp's in-house website will open exclusive bookings on December 18, 2024, and deliveries will begin in September 2023. Xpulse 200 4V Dakar Edition comes priced at INR 1,67,500 (Ex-Showroom), making it the first Indian motorsport product in the country’s history to become the official Dakar product.

The Xpulse 200 4V Dakar Edition's key features include compliance with OBD2 Phase 2 regulation for reduced environmental impact, enhanced suspension for better off-road capability from front and rear suspension that is fully adjustable with 250 mm & 220 mm travel, respectively. The bike gets higher ground clearance, handlebar riser, ABS ride modes with Road, Off-road and Rally modes, offering riders more control and flexibility across different surfaces.

The LED winkers provide a sleek and stylish upgrade to visibility and safety while the Hazard Switch warns other road users in emergencies or breakdowns. The gear position indicator improves engine control and efficiency.