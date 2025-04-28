The business-to-consumer operations of DHL Express announced its worldwide shipments recovery for American individual customers who buy things worth more than USD 800. On Monday the company confirmed the restart of USD 800 material shipments because of U.S. authority dialogue results.

The April 21st suspension of worldwide business-to-consumer shipments operated by DHL emerged because the company needed to obey both U.S. customs regulations that stated formal entry processing must occur for all deliveries greater than USD 800 in value. The new regulation modified this threshold to USD 2,500 but the authorities implemented another change when they lowered this threshold to USD 800 on April 5th.

DHL Express expressed gratitude towards "constructive dialogue" that the company had with U.S. Customs and Border Protection together with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce to achieve a positive outcome. DHL stated in a public announcement that U.S. customs regulations received necessary changes which led the company to restore its halted service.

DHL's global network will sustain the shipment of high-value goods through its network to the United States after this positive change comes into effect. The details revealed through the swift resolution show that both DHL and U.S. authorities worked together to solve the problems which arose from revised customs regulations.