

BYD India has substantially upgraded the Seal luxury electric sedan and the Atto 3 electric SUV to deliver better performance in addition to increased comfort and modern technology features. The MY 2025 feature upgrades is a part of the celebrations as the Seal completes a year of launch in the Indian market. The 1,300-unit-selling BYD Seal obtained multiple international and domestic accolades starting from the Times Network EV Sedan of the Year in addition to winning prizes at the iF Design Award and the World Car Awards.

The MY 2025 BYD Seal comes standard with power sunshade technology and silver-plated dimming canopy and elevated air-conditioning purification. Both the Premium and Performance Seal versions use new suspension technologies: FSD provides smoother handling while DiSus-C enhances stability and comfort performance. The latest update on all Seal models includes the new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and the sound wave audio enhancement function. First customer reservations for the 2025 BYD Seal will open beginning March 11 although pricing information will be released in April.

As for the MY 2025 BYD Atto 3, the model's revised interior features dark finishes throughout with ventilated front adjustability that elevates its premium character. The latest feature includes a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery which provides longer-lasting energy while ensuring high reliability levels. The first 3,000 customers who purchase the 2025 version will get it at prices matching the 2024 showroom rates starting from INR 24.99 lakh for the Dynamic variant.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, who leads EPV Business at BYD India declared that the recent upgrades of BYD Seal and BYD Atto 3 push forward the company's commitment to Indian customers. Since its launch in India, the BYD Atto 3 has exceeded 3,100-unit sales while the manufacturer has updated its features to preserve leadership status in the EV SUV segment. BYD Indian has recently launched the new BYD Sealion 7 and BYD eMAX 7 eMPV as part of its continuous effort to develop sustainable transportation solutions.