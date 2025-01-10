Bajaj Auto has launched the new 2025 Pulsar RS200 with advanced upgrades at INR 1.84 lakh. Packed with improved features, design updates and the proven design of a top selling track bike, the complete and upgraded version proves it is the best choice for entry level track bike or everyday riding.

The RS 200 is powered by a reliable 199.5 cc BS 6 complied engine giving 24.5 PS at 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. It has an advanced liquid cooling system to deliver best possible performance in extreme environment.

The bike features an aggressive front profile, sharp fairing, sporty but smart aesthetic, LED tail lamps, bold naked rear section - a look that is sporty yet refined. As with the other RS200, the RS200 features dual channel ABS, wider tyres (140/70-17 rear, 110/70-17 front), and customisable ride modes (Road, Rain, Offroad), to give great grip, braking efficiency and safety on different terrains.

Bonded glass LCD panel offers turn by turn navigation, call and SMS alerts as well as gear indications for a modern, seamless riding experience. The bike is fitted with LED projector headlamps complimented by DRLs on the bike for providing improved visibility and uniform lighting. The redesigned integrated rear tail lamp gives the vehicle an imposing finish. This property makes gear transitions smoother and control better, which makes rides better.

“The Pulsar, that symbol of thrill and innovation has been a revolution in India’s biking history,” Sumeet Narang, President Marketing, Bajaj Auto said. The new RS200 achieves the ideal combination of exhilarating speed and cornering precision. It is modern tech upgrades and aerodynamic styling as it caters for the youth and biking enthusiast.”