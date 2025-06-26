Remembering Nora Ephron: 7 timeless films you must see

Jun 26, 2025, 16:11 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

The ultimate friends-to-lovers story that redefined romantic comedies. It is witty, warm, and unforgettable.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A tale of love, fate, and second chances. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are at their most charming.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

An email-era romance that’s still surprisingly relevant, full of sharp lines and bookstore nostalgia.

Julie & Julia (2009)

A joyful dual narrative starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as a food blogger inspired by her.

 Silkwood (1983)

A gripping, Oscar-nominated drama based on the real-life nuclear whistleblower. Ephron showed her dramatic range here.

 Heartburn (1986)

A semi-autobiographical dramedy starring Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson about marriage, betrayal, and finding your voice.

This Is My Life (1992)

Ephron’s directorial debut, is a heartfelt story about a single mother chasing her stand-up comedy dreams.

