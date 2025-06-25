5 Korean Films To Shift Your Life’s Outlook

Jun 25, 2025, 21:35 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Movies like Parasite, Burning, Old Boy, etc, offer deep lessons, emotions and a reflection of the society. So here are 5 Korean Movies that change your perspectives on life. 

.Parasite

The Oscar-winning film of 2019 forces you to question your privileges, aspirations and survival. Director Bong Joon-ho uses dark, suspenseful humour that highlights the inequalities related to class in South Korea.

Hope

This heartbreaking movie of 2013 is based on true events. A young girl who was brutally assaulted on her way to school gets help from her family to rebuild trust and confidence and cope with her trauma.

The Classic

A timeless love story of two generations, released in 2003 that unfolds the letters and memories, and reflects how love walks hand in hand with time.

Poetry

A 2018 movie, Burning challenges the way we understand truth, trust, and our relationships with others. It delves into themes of emotional isolation, class struggles, and the hollowness of contemporary life.

Source: X

Poetry

A 2018 movie, Burning challenges the way we understand truth, trust, and our relationships with others. It delves into themes of emotional isolation, class struggles, and the hollowness of contemporary life.

VIEW ALL

All the Spider-Man movies ranked from best to worst

India's last eight Test results at Edgbaston

Lowest match totals in a winning Test (since 2000)

New space bacteria discovered on China’s Tiangong space station