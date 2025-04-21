6 must-movies you would like if you like John Wick

If you're a fan of the John Wick series, you likely enjoy high-octane action, stylish fight choreography, and intense revenge-driven plots.
This Indonesian action film is a masterclass in close-quarters combat and relentless action. The story follows a SWAT team trapped in a high-rise building controlled by a ruthless crime lord, leading to non-stop, bone-crunching fight sequences.
Shot entirely from a first-person perspective, this movie offers a unique and extremely visceral action experience with non-stop violence.
Starring Bob Odenkirk as an underestimated family man with a dark past, this film delivers brutal, John Wick-style action with a touch of dark humor. It’s a revenge story with a unique twist.
Denzel Washington plays a retired black-ops operative who comes out of retirement to take on a Russian crime syndicate. Like John Wick, it’s a stylish, action-packed revenge thriller with a morally complex protagonist.
Starring Charlize Theron as a lethal MI6 agent, this film features jaw-dropping fight scenes, a Cold War espionage plot, and a gritty, neon-soaked aesthetic that fans of John Wick will appreciate.
Denzel Washington stars as a former CIA operative seeking vengeance for the kidnapping of a young girl. It’s a raw, emotional, and action-packed revenge story with a similar intensity to John Wick.